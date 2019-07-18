LandStar Inc. Announces Expansion of Multiplatform Data Privacy and Security Archiving & eDiscovery Solution in Multiple Markets

Addition of leading data privacy and archive sources such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn rapidly expand capabilities – accelerates away from the competition

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced continued momentum in its product line with the addition of high-profile new data sources to enable in CCPA, GDPR, eDiscovery, archiving and data retention requirements.

The growing platform list of integrations include support for leading social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. These platforms are rife with potential privacy information and have a large part to play in any litigation response.

Within ArcMail’s recently released Hybrid Cloud/On-Premise Software Subscription service, customers are enabled to search faster, store smarter, and protect better in light of increasing data privacy and compliance requirements. For highly-regulated industries like education, financial services, and government, ArcMail’s Hybrid Cloud/On-Premise Software Subscription service allows the organization to leverage a subscription-based service for full and continuous coverage, while reducing IT burden and spend.

ArcMail Hybrid Cloud/On-Premise clients include a municipal bank in the northeast U.S., a national education system in the Caribbean and a marine cargo container holding company in the U.S. Each have signed a three-year agreement for the service, with options to rapidly add Data443’s additional products as technology pilots continue. In addition, the hybrid platform enables Data443 rapid production deployments for its clients as they elect to consume more services from the company.

“The hybrid ArcMail solution is changing the game in the data privacy, compliance and archiving space,” said Jason Remillard, CEO and Founder of Data443. “We listened and delivered when the market and our customers demanded innovative, expanded archiving options that can easily work within their existing infrastructure without sacrificing compliance or governance capabilities. Implementing this solution across industries is also a critical step in demonstrating ArcMail’s edge over the competition, we simply meet the evolving needs of our customers better than the legacy vendors owned by private equity firms. We are agile enough to innovate at the speed the market demands while staying true to the product roadmap and vision that unites our team.”

