LandStar Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire DataExpress™ – Secure, Managed File Transfer Platform

Global leading purveyor of Secure Data Transport services joins Data443 team to enable Data Privacy, Governance and Compliance

RALEIGH, N.C, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the assets of secure, managed file transfer leader, DataExpress.

Key Takeaways:

On-premise and cloud/SaaS-based industry leading data encryption and transport solution

Expanded customer base and access to top-notch development and support staff

Major requirement for data privacy laws such as the GDPR and CCPA

Mandatory capability for all corporate, government and healthcare data transfer and sharing requirements

Accretive acquisition delivers over $1.4 million in revenues and in excess of $0.8 million of cash flows

Total deal valued at $2.7 million in cash and stock

For 28 years, DataExpress has provided products and capabilities to the retail and financial services industries that ensure data security, privacy and efficiency across both private and public networks. Their industry leading, on-premise HPE™ Integrity Nonstop-based DataExpress for NonStop and the cloud-based SaaS product DataExpress Open Platform – both schedule, route, format, securely transfer and track all forms of data at every step of the process. DataExpress products are responsible for moving increasingly more terabytes a day for leading banks, insurance, retail and utilities providers, and is well positioned for healthcare, telecom and media environments. Data transferred continues to increase in volume, risk, sensitivity and overall value to the organizations.

“This asset acquisition is a foundational expansion of Data443’s current product suite as it provides critical core capabilities of protection for an organization’s data, even while in transit. This is a major milestone that proactive companies must take in ensuring compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and others,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar, Inc. and founder of Data443. “As we evaluated DataExpress, we were closely considering how this asset acquisition could advance our market position, expand our customer base and ensure aggressive accretive growth. The DataExpress asset acquisition is yet another milestone in delivering Data443’s vision of a complete data privacy, security and governance ecosystem that is unique and unrivalled in the marketplace.”

The sensitive data and file transfer market continues to rapidly expand and is anticipated to grow to $2.3B by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.9% according to Transparency Market Research. Factors contributing to the explosive market growth include global data security regulations and escalating sophistication of malicious attacks on vulnerable endpoints, devices and networks. This growth is supported by the entrance of major players in the file and data transfer space including Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive and Box. Grabbing additional market share from incumbents like Barracuda, SolarWinds and Ipswitch will be accelerated by the addition of data privacy and governance capabilities delivered by Data443’s combined product suite.

“The sensitive data and file transfer market has grown exponentially over the last five years and that has prompted customers to demand more comprehensive, end-to-end data security solutions. We knew it would be a game-changer for our customers when DataExpress products were paired with the existing market-leading suite of Data443’s data security solutions like ArcMail, Araloc and Classidocs,” added Billy Whittington, co-founder and CEO of DataExpress. “Adding privacy discovery, archiving, remediation, retention management, secure DRM and classification capabilities to our large existing connector framework greatly expands the offerings for our clients – and enables a significant differentiator for Data443.”

The Company plans to immediately offer the product to its existing customer base which numbers in the hundreds. Additionally, its global 45+ partners and distributors will be trained and certified on the new platform. Product integration with Classidocs, ARALOC and Arcmail will commence immediately, as will bundling with our hybrid cloud appliances and existing SaaS offerings.

As the Company completes its due diligence and final integration planning, further announcements will be made. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019.

