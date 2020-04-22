Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Landstar System Announces Move to Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting for 2020

Landstar System Announces Move to Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a virtual-only stockholder meeting to align with public health guidelines regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including gathering and travel restrictions. This change in meeting format is expected to be effective for this year only.

Virtual meeting date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Virtual meeting time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020

Holders of record of common stock of Landstar System, Inc., at the close of business on March 24, 2020 will be able to attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020 and entering the 16-digit control number you received with your proxy materials. Please refer to the “Notice of Intent to Convene in Virtual Meeting Format” filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available on www.landstar.com for further information about accessing and participating in the meeting.

A replay of the stockholder meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020, beginning 24 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards.  Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

CONTACT: Contact:  Kevin Stout
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com
904-398-9400
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.