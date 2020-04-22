Landstar System Announces Move to Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting for 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a virtual-only stockholder meeting to align with public health guidelines regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including gathering and travel restrictions. This change in meeting format is expected to be effective for this year only.

Virtual meeting date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Virtual meeting time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020

Holders of record of common stock of Landstar System, Inc., at the close of business on March 24, 2020 will be able to attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020 and entering the 16-digit control number you received with your proxy materials. Please refer to the “Notice of Intent to Convene in Virtual Meeting Format” filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available on www.landstar.com for further information about accessing and participating in the meeting.

A replay of the stockholder meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LSTR2020, beginning 24 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

