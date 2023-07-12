JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2023 second quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts”; and then “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”
For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.
About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.
CONTACT: Contact: Jim Todd Landstar System, Inc. 904-398-9400
- Associa And F&D Partners Sign Agreement To Maximize Energy Savings And Sustainability Measures For Managed Communities Throughout Canada - July 12, 2023
- Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 995 Billion by 2032, at 5.4% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) - July 12, 2023
- Landstar to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - July 12, 2023