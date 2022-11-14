BOGART, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lanier Biotherapeutics Inc., (“Lanier” or the “Company”), a developer of first-in-class antibodies targeting retina, dermatology, Type 2 inflammatory diseases, and oncology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 11,492,397, entitled “Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies to IL-25 and Uses Thereof.”

The patent covers compositions and methods related to IL-25 binding molecules, including LNR 125, which Lanier is currently developing as a first-in-class inhibitor of the alarmin IL-25, an upstream epithelial cytokine that mediates Type 2 inflammation and is implicated in different atopic, allergic, fibrotic, viral infection and inflammatory diseases, as well as certain cancers.

“This patent covers our novel approach to treating Type 2 inflammatory disease and is a key addition to our growing intellectual property estate,” said Daniel White, President and CEO of Lanier. “Because many currently available treatments for Type 2 inflammatory disease target particular downstream cytokines, they miss the opportunity to target other mediators. IL-25 binding molecules, including LNR 125, target upstream cytokines called the Alarmins, the very first inflammatory trigger, which enables an effect on all downstream cytokines simultaneously. We believe that neutralizing the activity of IL-25 can have a profound impact on improving the body’s regenerative processes that have been implicated in some of the world’s most complicated diseases, from tumor immunity to eczema. In the case of asthma, targeting IL-25 with LNR 125 may provide the treatment of asthma exacerbations caused by both allergens and viruses, meaningfully reducing viral load, which we believe cannot be accomplished with currently available therapies.”

About Lanier Biotherapeutics

Lanier Biotherapeutics was founded to develop first-in-class biologics portfolio for specialty disease, with the ultimate goal of improving the way we survive, age, and live. Lanier targets four major verticals: Multi-functional Retina, Type 2 Inflammation, Dermatology, and Immuno-Oncology. Lanier’s lead developments programs include LNR 653.1, a fully humanized anti-VEGF / IL-17A multifunctional antibody for the treatment of retinal neovascularization diseases and LNR 125.38, a fully humanized anti-IL-25 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Type 2 Inflammatory diseases and cancer. For more information, please visit www.lanierbio.com.

