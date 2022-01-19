Breaking News
Lansing Companies Working on a Zoo in Huntsville, Alabama

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

One of the largest land development companies in the US, Lansing Companies, has expanded throughout five states, now doing business in the dynamic, Huntsville, Alabama, market.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One of the largest land development companies in the U.S., Lansing Companies, has expanded throughout five states, now doing business in the dynamic, Huntsville, Alabama, market. 

The company is well-known for their master-planned communities and large-scale industrial projects. Lansing Companies has built a renowned reputation for solving problems and maintaining creativity when it comes to their approach to difficult land development projects that many companies cannot tackle. With 40 years of excellence, Lansing Companies is a valuable development company that serves to better the community and the people. The founder and CEO, Gregory Lansing, always immerses himself personally into each and every project that the company takes on, in order to provide insight and keep the communities needs in mind. 

Lansing is proud to now be part of yet another exciting opportunity. In the process of acquiring 700 acres and numerous apartment units, the vision for Huntsville grows. Lansing has aligned with Ethan Woodruff of the Northern Alabama Zoologically Society (www.NALZS.ORG) with plans to develop a tremendous zoo and wild animal park in Huntsville. The project with NALZS is planned for 279 acres of the 700 acres that Lansing intends to develop with a focus on creating jobs and attracting tourism. Strategically located along Interstate 65 just north of I-565, the zoo will entice, not only local residents but people traveling south to Mobile and north to Nashville and beyond. 

NALZS is a 501C3 and, therefore, contributions will be tax-deductible. Not only will Lansing Companies be involved in the project every step of the way, the company has pledged up to $1,000,000 of their own capital as well, to help kick off this attractive project.

The zoo will provide the community and visitors with a new experience, promoting fields of study, preservation, and conservation related to the animal kingdom. It will also feature an aquarium. This major addition to Huntsville will benefit the community immensely. 

“We love doing business in Alabama. Everyone has made us feel very welcome. The entire city of Huntsville staff is working in a collaborative effort on the best interest and best development for the community. A rarity in today’s world,” Greg Lansing said.

To get involved and support this terrific project contact: Ethan Woodruff at Ethan.Woodruff@NALZS.ORG.   

