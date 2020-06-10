Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lantern Pharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Lantern Pharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

DALLAS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantern Pharma Inc. (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (“A.I.”), machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from its targeted oncology therapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $26,250,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol “LTRN.” The offering is expected to close on June 15, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Colliers Securities LLC and Paulson Investment Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-237714) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on June 10, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Kyle Evans
Public relations
e: [email protected]
p: 646-699-1414

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.