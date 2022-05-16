Lantheus Hosts Inaugural Investor Day

Lantheus Outlines Sustainable and Profitable Growth Strategy; Introduces Long-Term Financial Targets

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), will host its Inaugural Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Tuesday, May 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Members of Lantheus’ management team will provide updates on the company’s long-term vision for growth, key commercial products, development assets and financial strategy.

“We are excited to host our Inaugural Investor Day to provide the investment community with a deeper understanding of our business and growth strategies to deliver long-term value to patients, customers, and shareholders,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO.

The live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. The presentations and webcast can be accessed from at https://investorday.lantheus.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI™, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “deliver,” “introducing,” “position,” “provide,” “will” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

