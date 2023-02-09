BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

About Lantheus

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com