NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022.
To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.
About Lantheus
With more than 60 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com
Melissa Downs
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com
