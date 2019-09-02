Lantronix Announces General Availability of the S40 Series of Ruggedized, Low-Power Radio Nodes for Metering & Environmental Monitoring

Company is Showcasing the S40 Series at Asian Utility Week 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), announced today the General Availability of its S40 Series of ruggedized low-power radio nodes for metering and environment monitoring. The S40 Series provides pulse counting, light pulse counting, temperature, and relative humidity nodes and offers customers the benefits of durability with its IP68-rated non-potted design. Additionally, these nodes feature multiple radio types with LoRaWAN™ and Wireless M-Bus options, and ultra-long battery life ideally suited to the business of Energy consumption optimization.

“Lantronix is excited to offer the S40 Series nodes to power providers, utilities and IPPs,” stated Jonathan Shipman, Lantronix VP of Strategy. “Whether you are interested in smart metering, irrigation, or environmental monitoring, our solutions offer the durability and reliability that energy industry applications need.”

Lantronix will showcase the S40 Series along with a cross-section of other solutions at the Asian Utility Week 2019 show being held at MITEC, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 3-4, 2019. In addition to the launch of their S40 series nodes, they are showcasing their full line of Power Distribution modems, including Overhead & Underground Fault Detention, Automated Meter Reading, and Distribution Transformer Monitoring products. For those interested in Digital Transformation, they will also be demonstrating their Out-of-Band Management solutions including the SLC8000, the industry’s first advanced modular console server that streamlines remote management of network, server and power infrastructure in the data centers and remote sites.

If you are in the region and would like to attend Asian Utility Week 2019, and check out, first hand, the new S40 Series nodes, visit the registration page . If you’re interested in learning more about Lantronix and its Mobility and Out-of-Band solutions, please visit Lantronix at Booth #AK20.

Not attending Asian Utility Week 2019? You can check out the new S40 nodes and all of the Lantronix portfolio of products at www.lantronix.com

About Asian Utility Week 2019



Asian Utility Week has over its 19-year history, established itself as the leading digital utility exhibition and conference in the region; focusing on digital utility transformation and customer-centricity. It brings together CIOs, CDOs, CTOs and Directors/Heads/VP’s of Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Strategy to provide insights, techniques, and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer-centricity across the utility sector.

Covering every aspect of the power industry, Asian Utility Week, alongside POWERGEN Asia , DISTRIBUTECH Asia , SolarVision, and Energy Capital Leaders will include three days packed with more than 60 conference sessions, panel discussions, a comprehensive exhibition, and multiple networking events, as well as targeted B2B Matchmaking.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more on the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

949-453-7158 Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

949-453-7241 Lantronix Sales:

[email protected]

America +1 (800)422-7055 (US & Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East & Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0)50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix, xPico, and MACH10 are registered trademarks, and SGX is a trademark, of Lantronix Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi-Alliance Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.