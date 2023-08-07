Board of Director Philip Brace appointed to Lantronix’s board of directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that technology executive Philip Brace is joining the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Aug. 8, 2023. Following the appointment of Brace, the Board will comprise of six directors, all of whom are independent under applicable listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

“We are very pleased to have Phil Brace join our Board of Directors,” said Jeremy Whitaker, interim CEO and CFO of Lantronix. “Phil’s extensive knowledge and experience in high technology industries will provide a fresh perspective and tremendous insight to help us achieve our business goals.”

Brace has 30 years of experience in the semiconductor, server, IoT and storage industries and has served in multiple roles across various disciplines, including software, hardware, engineering, marketing and sales. His most recent role was as president and CEO of Sierra Wireless Inc. from July 2021 to January 2023, where he led the company through operational improvements that increased profits by more than 100 percent and grew revenue by more than 40 percent. Prior to this, Brace served as executive vice president of Veritas Technologies from 2019 to 2021 and president of Cloud Systems and Electronic Solutions at Seagate Technology from 2015 to 2017. Brace began his career at Intel Corporation and LSI Corporation holding various engineering and management roles.

Brace received his bachelor’s of Applied Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo and his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Sacramento.

