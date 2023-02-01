Now available, the new Open-Q chipset modules use Qualcomm System-on-Chip devices with advanced heterogenous compute architectures

Open-Q 4290 Production-ready SIP chipset module

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced the expansion of its Open-Q™ family with its new entry-level Open-Q 2290CS and mid-tier Open-Q 4290CS System-in-Package (SIP) chipset modules as well as the companion Open-Q AL2 Development Kit. The two SIP modules are footprint compatible, allowing for flexibility in hardware design choice.

The SIP modules are based on the Qualcomm® QCS2290 and QCS4290 System-on-Chip (SoC), utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise with multiple specialized processing cores. The new Open-Q SIP modules deliver powerful performance, vivid graphics, dynamic camera capabilities and a broad set of connectivity options.

According to a December 2022 research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the System on Module (SoM) market size surpassed $1 billion in 2022 and is poised to register 15 percent CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The SoM market is expected to reach a total market value of $5 billion by 2032.

“With the expansion of the Open-Q family, Lantronix continues to deliver powerful platforms for the development of IoT products that are supported by world-leading Qualcomm technology,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Our long-standing experience with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver a wide variety of development solutions and support the quick and cost-effective delivery of innovative IoT and edge-computing solutions to market.”

Lantronix Open-Q 2290CS/4290CS SIP Modules and Open-Q AL2 Development Kit

An entry-tier solution, the Open-Q 2290CS SIP module (35mm x 35mm) is ideal for the development of industrial IoT applications and safety vehicle equipment control. The Open-Q 4290CS is an affordable, compact (36mm x 36mm), production-ready SIP chipset module that can power applications requiring AI intelligence and machine learning. The Open-Q AL2 Development Kit supports both SIP modules for rapid prototyping of innovative new products.

Maximize Application Development With Lantronix Engineering Services

To assist in Intelligent IoT product design, Lantronix Engineering Services provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices to help its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market. It offers a full range of production-ready Edge AI computing solutions, including multi-disciplinary engineering services.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

