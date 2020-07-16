Lantronix IoT Solutions Awarded Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

Lantronix’s Wi-Fi Certified Solutions Include xPico 200, PremierWave 2050, and SGX5150 Products

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its IoT solutions have been Wi-Fi Certified™ by the Wi-Fi Alliance . This designation is an internationally recognized seal of approval for products that have met industry-agreed standards for interoperability, security and a range of application-specific protocols.

“We are proud that Lantronix’s IoT solutions have met the meticulous criteria to be designed as Wi-Fi Certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance,” said Fathi Hakam, VP of Engineering at Lantronix. “To gain this respected designation, our IoT solutions underwent rigorous testing in a variety of configurations by independent authorized test laboratories.”

Lantronix’s Wi-Fi Certified solutions include: xPico 250, xPico 270, PremierWave 2050, and SGX 5150 Products.

xPico Series Embedded Wi-Fi IoT Gateways

Delivering seamless and secure Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Lantronix xPico 200 series allows OEMS to build and deploy smart connected products with reduced complexity and lower risk.

PremierWave 2050 Enterprise Wi-Fi Module

For mission-critical industrial and commercial applications, PremierWave 2050 delivers reliable and always-on 5GHz Wi-Fi (802.11ac) connectivity. With a production-ready software stack, enterprise class security and modular RF certification, PremierWave 2050 mitigates development and deployment risks and accelerates the availability of robust WLAN connected IoT products.

SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway

Lantronix SGX 5150 is a next-generation IoT device gateway that securely connects business-critical assets and data to the enterprise network. Its advanced turnkey design provides everything needed for industrial IoT secure wireless connectivity.

“In today’s ever-changing world where connectivity is the key to communication and success in virtually every business, we at Lantronix are dedicated to providing solutions that empower our customers to succeed and thrive,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc. “When implementing Lantronix’s Wi-Fi Certified solutions, our customers can be reassured knowing they are using a Wi-Fi Alliance Certified product, while reducing implementation and support costs and ensuring a reliable user experience.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware, and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com . Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions and technologies as well as the certification of our products and solutions as noted above, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

