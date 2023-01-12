Received “IoT Innovation – Enterprise Solution of the Year” Award for Its 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards. It received the “IoT Innovation – Enterprise Solution of the Year” Award for its 24-port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPB). The IoT Breakthrough Awards have recognized the world’s best IoT companies, products, services and people since 2017.

“We are honored to be named a winner of the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix. “We attribute our fast-paced growth to our innovations in IoT for intelligent IT, artificial intelligence, robotics, communications and mobility, which empower our clients to develop world-changing innovations in industries ranging from enterprise to smart cities.”

PoE shipments are projected to increase from $175.7 million in 2021 to $279.6 million in 2026 and will comprise 47 percent of campus switch port shipments by 2026, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group. During the forecast period, they expect that higher-power capacity PoE ports (greater than 30 watts per port) will become more prevalent to support new devices, such as security cameras, LED lighting, network-attached storage, building automation, power gateways and industrial controls.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards honor the excellence of IoT companies, technologies and products. The awards are presented by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence platform. The award process encompasses comprehensive analysis of 4,000 entries from IoT companies with products offering solutions from connected home to industrial and enterprise IoT solutions.

This year’s winners from other categories include an impressive list of top companies and startups, including Amazon, ecobee, Moen, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Cox, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Lenovo, HARMAN and Verizon.

Lantronix’s 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch

Lantronix’s 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch powers multiple applications from a single device and is ideal for IoT applications such as intelligent LED lighting and smart building IoT applications, including access control, digital signage, wireless access points (WAPs) and IP surveillance systems.

Benefits Include:

Lowers energy cost and consumption

Leverages low voltage power that lowers installation costs

Supplies 90 Watts per port to support high-power IP Surveillance applications

Offers faster and secure deployment, documentation and management through a cloud-based device manager

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

