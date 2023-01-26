Industry Veteran Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in Design and Engineering

Eric Bass New VP of Engineering at Lantronix

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it has appointed Eric Bass as its vice president of Engineering, effective Jan. 30, 2023.

Eric comes to Lantronix from CEVA, where he held the position of director of strategic programs since 2019. Previously, Eric served multiple roles at Microsemi Corporation from 2001 to 2018, culminating with his role as vice president of Research & Development from 2013 to 2018 where he led the company’s technology and product roadmaps for the voice circuit and power-over-ethernet product lines. His prior experience includes engineering roles at Clearcube Technologies and Schlumberger. Eric holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

In connection with the commencement of his employment, Lantronix has agreed to issue Eric inducement awards consisting of 59,267 restricted share units (RSUs) and 100,000 stock options. The RSU award is scheduled to vest over four years as follows: Twenty-five percent (25%), or 14,817, of the foregoing RSUs are scheduled to vest on March 1, 2024, and the remaining RSUs are scheduled to vest ratably each quarter thereafter over a period of three years. The options are scheduled to vest as follows: 25,000 options are scheduled to vest on Feb. 1, 2024, and the remaining options are scheduled to vest ratably each month thereafter over a period of three years. The per-share exercise price of the options will be the closing price of the Company’s common stock on Feb. 1, 2023, the date of grant of the options. The inducement RSUs and options are granted as employment inducement awards in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

