Lantronix Names SAPPLY Australasia Distributor

Now offers Lantronix’s hardware, software and service solutions for IoT and Out-of-Band Management as well as Systems on Chips and Modules

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today named SAPPLY as its Australasia Distributor. SAPPLY is now offering Lantronix’s complete portfolio of software, hardware, and services.

“We are pleased to add SAPPLY to our network of authorized distributors,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “They will provide support to our growing customer base in the Australasia region.”

“Lantronix’s cutting-edge technologies and services deliver a holistic approach to connectivity by integrating software, hardware and application development,” said Neil Woolley, director of SAPPLY. “As Lantronix’s Australasian distributor, we are able to provide even more comprehensive IoT and Out-of-Band Management solutions that empower our clients to design, create and deliver barrier-shattering solutions.”

Lantronix’s solutions offered by SAPPLY include software, hardware and services, including Industrial IoT gateways, modems and routers, telematic devices, Out-of-Band remote management, device servers, System on Chips (SOCs), System on Modules (SOMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and connectivity services. Lantronix’s portfolio of solutions address each layer of the IoT stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful IoT and OOBM solutions.

For more information, visit SAPPLY’s Lantronix offerings here.

About SAPPLY

With offices and warehouses located in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, SAPPLY is a leading Asia Pacific technology distributor, delivering an in-depth knowledge and expertise in cloud and data center networking, IoT connectivity and productivity tools. Offering a combination of a successful, experienced sales & marketing team and in-house technical expertise, SAPPLY works with its vendor partners to help them grow in the Asia Pacific region. It serves clients in the industrial, data center, energy, finance, government and transport and fleet industry sectors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment, and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

