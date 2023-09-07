Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $34.9 Million, up 6 Percent Sequentially and down 3 Percent Year-Over-Year

Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.05) vs. $0.07 in the Prior Year

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 vs. $0.08 in the Prior Year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today reported results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net revenue totaled $34.9 million, up 6 percent sequentially and down 3 percent year-over-year.

GAAP EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.07 in the prior year and ($0.08) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company continues to expect revenue in a range of $175 million to $185 million and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 that ended June 30, 2023. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2023 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on September 7, 2023, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through September 14, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 9071929.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2024. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia, recent tensions between China and Taiwan or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic or similar outbreak, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,452 $ 17,221 Accounts receivable, net 27,682 26,262 Inventories, net 49,736 37,679 Contract manufacturers’ receivable 3,019 3,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,662 5,417 Total current assets 96,551 90,033 Property and equipment, net 4,629 3,652 Goodwill 27,824 20,768 Purchased intangible assets, net 10,565 14,559 Lease right-of-use assets 11,583 8,037 Other assets 472 325 Total assets $ 151,624 $ 137,374 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,401 $ 20,644 Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,431 4,729 Current portion of long-term debt, net 2,743 1,671 Other current liabilities 28,813 8,477 Total current liabilities 46,388 35,521 Long-term debt, net 16,221 14,274 Other non-current liabilities 11,459 7,683 Total liabilities 74,068 57,478 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,875,586 and 35,129,301 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 295,686 289,046 Accumulated deficit (218,505 ) (209,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders’ equity 77,556 79,896 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,624 $ 137,374

LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 34,924 $ 32,964 $ 35,945 $ 131,189 $ 129,655 Cost of revenue 21,126 18,328 20,878 74,925 74,069 Gross profit 13,798 14,636 15,067 56,264 55,586 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,032 9,946 9,362 36,948 34,529 Research and development 4,948 5,067 4,853 19,625 17,687 Restructuring, severance and related charges 29 490 35 693 795 Acquisition-related costs – – 126 315 889 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 86 140 (1,355 ) (447 ) 1,107 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,464 1,424 1,478 5,804 5,590 Total operating expenses 14,559 17,067 14,499 62,938 60,597 Income (loss) from operations (761 ) (2,431 ) 568 (6,674 ) (5,011 ) Interest expense, net (404 ) (465 ) (195 ) (1,485 ) (1,472 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – – (764 ) Other income (expense), net (52 ) (29 ) 78 (73 ) 53 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,217 ) (2,925 ) 451 (8,232 ) (7,194 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 436 140 (2,055 ) 748 (1,832 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,653 ) $ (3,065 ) $ 2,506 $ (8,980 ) $ (5,362 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average common shares – basic 36,719 36,548 34,933 36,257 32,671 Weighted-average common shares – diluted 36,719 36,548 36,150 36,257 32,671

LANTRONIX, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,653 ) $ (3,065 ) $ 2,506 $ (8,980 ) $ (5,362 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation (1 ) 47 89 158 369 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants – 1 – 13 9 Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory 44 77 – 225 380 Depreciation and amortization 102 116 146 466 571 Total adjustment to costs of revenue 145 241 235 862 1,329 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 414 1,293 1,294 4,546 4,862 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 14 25 15 181 144 Depreciation and amortization 327 280 104 1,022 324 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 755 1,598 1,413 5,749 5,330 Research and development: Share-based compensation 414 388 270 1,504 1,015 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 5 5 6 34 34 Depreciation and amortization 84 37 76 248 300 Total adjustments to research and development 503 430 352 1,786 1,349 Restructuring, severance and related charges 29 490 35 693 795 Acquisition related costs – – 126 315 889 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration 86 140 (1,355 ) (447 ) 1,107 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – – 764 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,464 1,424 1,478 5,804 5,590 Litigation settlement cost – 250 – 330 – Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 2,837 4,332 2,049 14,230 15,824 Interest expense, net 404 465 195 1,485 1,472 Other expense (income), net 52 29 (78 ) 73 (53 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 436 140 (2,055 ) 748 (1,832 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments 3,874 5,207 346 17,398 16,740 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,221 $ 2,142 $ 2,852 $ 8,418 $ 11,378 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.33 Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) 36,719 36,548 36,150 36,257 32,671 Non-GAAP adjustment 548 839 853 932 1,891 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 37,267 37,387 37,003 37,189 34,562