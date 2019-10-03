Lantronix to Celebrate Grand Opening of New  Facility in India

Hyderabad to be Home of Expanded Engineering Facilities

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), announced the Grand Opening of their new facility in Hyderabad, India.

Lantronix is expanding its facilities to accommodate a larger software engineering workforce, technical support team, and Quality Assurance/Test engineering group, which will allow us to increase our headcount by approximately three times its present size. “Our new facility represents our commitment to the region and positions our organization for significant growth,” stated Paul Pickle, Lantronix President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus on software, and cloud solutions for our products makes this facility an integral part of the Lantronix growth engine.”

“We are excited to be expanding our engineering and technical support operations in India,” stated Fathi Hakam, Vice-president of Engineering, “We believe Hyderabad will continue to provide excellent access to a trained technical workforce, close proximity to over 200 engineering colleges, and a government organization that is actively engaged in creating a business-friendly environment for growth minded technology companies.”

Lantronix opened its first facility in Madhapur, Hyderabad in 2016 to focus on software and firmware development for their innovative Out-of-Band Management and IoT products with the plan of expanding their presence in Hyderabad by 2020. This expansion to larger facilities is ahead of that schedule and is approximately four times the size of the present facility. It will offer the team a modern ergonomic environment with spacious workspaces and multi-purpose areas for creative collaboration.

Grand Opening ceremonies are to be held on October 3, 2019 and will have in attendance local and state dignitaries, key customers and Lantronix employees and executive staff.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

