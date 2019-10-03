Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lantronix to Celebrate Grand Opening of New  Facility in India

Lantronix to Celebrate Grand Opening of New  Facility in India

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Hyderabad to be Home of Expanded Engineering Facilities

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), announced the Grand Opening of their new facility in Hyderabad, India.

Lantronix is expanding its facilities to accommodate a larger software engineering workforce, technical support team, and Quality Assurance/Test engineering group, which will allow us to increase our headcount by approximately three times its present size. “Our new facility represents our commitment to the region and positions our organization for significant growth,” stated Paul Pickle, Lantronix President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our focus on software, and cloud solutions for our products makes this facility an integral part of the Lantronix growth engine.”

“We are excited to be expanding our engineering and technical support operations in India,” stated Fathi Hakam, Vice-president of Engineering, “We believe Hyderabad will continue to provide excellent access to a trained technical workforce, close proximity to over 200 engineering colleges, and a government organization that is actively engaged in creating a business-friendly environment for growth minded technology companies.”

Lantronix opened its first facility in Madhapur, Hyderabad in 2016 to focus on software and firmware development for their innovative Out-of-Band Management and IoT products with the plan of expanding their presence in Hyderabad by 2020. This expansion to larger facilities is ahead of that schedule and is approximately four times the size of the present facility.  It will offer the team a modern ergonomic environment with spacious workspaces and multi-purpose areas for creative collaboration.

Grand Opening ceremonies are to be held on October 3, 2019 and will have in attendance local and state dignitaries, key customers and Lantronix employees and executive staff.

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more on the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

   
Lantronix Media Contact: 
Gail Kathryn Miller
Manager, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
949-453-7158		 Lantronix Analyst, and Investor Contact: 
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 
949-450-7241 
   
Lantronix Sales:
[email protected]
America +1 (800)422-7055 (US & Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East & Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0)50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix, SGX is a trademark, of Lantronix Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi-Alliance Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.