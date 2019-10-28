Lantronix to Participate in NANOG77 in Austin, Texas, October 28-30, 2019

North American Debut of the Lantronix EMG™ Edge Management Gateway

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week, Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will be participating in the North American Network Operators Group (NANOG77) conference being held in Austin, Texas on October 28-30, 2019 at the JW Marriott-Austin. NANOG is committed to the ongoing advancement of an open, secure, and robust internet by providing a platform that inspires, educates, and empowers their community to meet the ever-changing demands of a global network, in service of building the internet of tomorrow.

“NANOG conferences offer Lantronix the ability to interact with professionals in the community and share our newest developments,” stated Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy at Lantronix and member of NANOG. “This event gives Lantronix a chance to gain valuable insights while showcasing new products, such as our new small form factor edge management gateway – the Lantronix EMG™.”

Part of Lantronix’s involvement at NANOG77, they will be participating in the “Beer ‘N Gear” social event which gives attendees a chance to speak to product experts in a relaxed setting and learn more about our innovative Out-of-Band Management solutions like the new EMG designed for remote and unmanned sites, and the SLC, advance modular console server for data centers as well as find out more about the latest version of our centralized management software, ConsoleFlow™ .



About NANOG77

NANOG is, and always has been, dedicated to the people who make up our community. Our tri-annual meetings draw up to 1,500 individuals in multiple facets of network engineering, operations, and architecture, who gather with us in major cities across North America. NANOG77 is our 77 community-wide conference and is being held in Austin, Texas, on October 28-30, 2019 at the JW Marriott.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

