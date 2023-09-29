SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, has collaborated with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to introduce a new biodegradable surfactant to the home care market.

Dow’s surfactant, EcoSense™ 2470, is made using LanzaTech’s CarbonSmart™ technology and ensures immediate market entry, while maintaining high-performance standards and advancing sustainability with recycled carbon materials. Surfactants are a critical ingredient for creating the foam and cleaning action of many household cleaning and laundry products.

LanzaTech’s biorecycling technology works like a brewery: proprietary bacteria consume carbon-rich pollution from industrial facilities, such as steelmaking plants, and convert it into CarbonSmart™ chemicals, such as ethanol. This ethanol can be converted into ethylene oxide, and subsequently used to produce surfactants.

This recycled carbon-based surfactant, marketed by Dow as EcoSense™ 2470, has versatile properties suitable for diverse home care applications.

“The capacity to provide cleaning solutions made from recycled carbon with outstanding effectiveness is a distinguishing factor that significantly influences the purchasing decisions of household consumers,” said Farooq Alam, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Dow Home Care. “EcoSense™ 2470 underscores our dedication to eco-conscious surfactant manufacturing, serving as the gateway to a sustainable future. It sends a resounding message to both home care brand owners and consumers that sustainability and superior performance work hand-in-hand harmoniously.”

“There is enough carbon above ground to make all the things we need,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “We have been active in the ethoxylates space for several years, converting ethanol to surfactant ingredients, and with now Dow, our collaboration will enable us to greatly expand our reach in this market, which was valued at $19 billion in 2022. In this way, we can pave the way for recycled carbon home care products that deliver both sustainability and product quality. There is no need for compromise when doing good for the planet!”

The official launch of EcoSense™ 2470 will take place during a presentation at the Innovation Forum with Dow experts hosted during the SEPAWA® Congress, held from October 26 – 28 in Berlin, Germany.

