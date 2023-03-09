RSB Certification validates the integrity of LanzaTech’s process in enabling socially responsible and environmentally sustainable supply chains

SKOKIE, Ill., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative US-based Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels and fabrics, has achieved RSB certification.

In early January 2023, LanzaTech successfully completed the rigorous requirements to demonstrate its compliance with the requirements of the RSB Global Standard.

By achieving this certification, LanzaTech builds upon its commitment to delivering high quality products, while demonstrating high levels of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. LanzaTech’s customers can have confidence in the verified positive impacts of the certified materials, demonstrated by their compliance with RSB’s robust and independently verified sustainability requirements.

“I am delighted to congratulate LanzaTech on their new RSB certificate, which demonstrates an ambitious commitment to sustainability,” said Elena Schmidt, RSB’s Executive Director. “As RSB members, we are especially proud of their leadership in driving best practice across their industry, and we are as encouraged as ever in their deep commitment to a circular bioeconomy.”

Reflecting on the importance of this achievement, Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, noted: “RSB certification builds trust in the sustainability of products and in the facilities that make them. It is key that we can demonstrate social responsibility and true leadership in supporting a circular bioeconomy. We are proud to work with RSB in creating a sustainable supply chain.”

“LanzaTech is committed to sustainability and having a transparent and measurable approach to our impact. RSB certification ensures the sustainability of our processes and facilities,” stated Freya Burton, LanzaTech’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Globally recognized as the most robust approach to sustainability, RSB validates our compliance with their social, environmental and sustainability requirements as we work to reduce the impact of climate change through carbon recycling.”

About LanzaTech

Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., LanzaTech (LNZA) transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com.

