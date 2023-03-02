LanzaTech joins the ranks of Hulu, Spotify, OpenAI, Shopify, and more

SKOKIE, Ill., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA), has been named to Fast Company‘s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The company ranks first in manufacturing and 20th overall. LanzaTech is a carbon capture and transformation (CCT) company that uses microbes to transform pollution into the products we use every day.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the most significant accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“Building a post-pollution future requires a radically different approach,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Through creation of new supply chains, collaboration with global partners, a diverse and inclusive team, and unshakable persistence we are making the impossible possible. We are honored to be a part of such an impressive list of companies tackling the world’s greatest challenges, transforming industries, and driving social change.”

LanzaTech is collaborating with some of the world’s most notable brands to lower the carbon impact of their value chains, producing the materials needed to make apparel, household cleaning products, fragrances, cosmetics and packaging, that are already available in stores and online globally. For example, LanzaTech has created detergents with Unilever, athletic apparel fibers with lululemon, cleaning products and packaging with Mibelle Group, and the materials for running shoes with On (also recognized as a Fast Company Most Innovative Company of 2023).

“There is no more exciting partnership than one that turns harmful pollution into products that make a difference to people’s lives. By combining Unilever’s and LanzaTech’s innovation capabilities, we made the dream of making much-loved cleaning and laundry products with advanced carbon recycling technology instead of fossil-fuel a reality. In the race to Net Zero, the world needs more companies like LanzaTech that can deploy game-changing technologies at scale,” says Peter ter Kulve, President Unilever Home Care.

“We in Mibelle Group have a strong sustainability vision for our products. With LanzaTech we have a perfect partner on our side who shares our vision and inspires us with its innovative power,” said Susanne Heldmaier, Strategic Lead Basic Research & Innovation Mibelle Group. “Thanks to this partnership we were able to launch the world’s first household products that contain an active ingredient and a packaging partly made from CO 2 , which would otherwise be released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas. We are very proud of what we have achieved together in the field of sustainable innovation and look forward to the next implementations.”

“This is a well-deserved recognition for LanzaTech, a co-inventor of On’s CleanCloud initiative,” remarked On Co-Founder Casper Coppetti. “Their dedication and expertise allowed us to develop the first ever shoe made from carbon emissions.”

LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology embraces the circular economy, eliminating waste and pollution from the material world. The company is striving to change how companies worldwide design their value chains and drive revenue from waste streams. LanzaTech is enabling companies to engage across sectors that previously would have been closed to them: for example, steel industry emissions become the starting point for sustainable aviation fuel, cosmetics or apparel. In LanzaTech’s vision for a post-pollution future, producers and manufacturers across the value chain are resource efficient by recycling or “locking” carbon into new products rather than producing them from newly extracted fossil resources. To date, LanzaTech technology has generated over 40 million gallons of ethanol, some of which has been converted into materials for consumer goods available in stores today. The production of ethanol from commercial sites using LanzaTech technology, is the equivalent of preventing over 200,000 metric tons of CO2 from reaching the atmosphere and has commercial operations on two continents and counting.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers sought the companies making the most significant strides globally. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company‘s signature franchise and one of the year’s most highly anticipated editorial efforts. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers changing our world daily, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like Mr. Beast and institutions like NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

