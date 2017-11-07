Lapse in background check database allowed Texan church gunman to buy weapons: Pentagon

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (Reuters) – The man who committed the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history was able to buy guns legally from a sporting goods store because a prior domestic violence conviction was never entered into an FBI database used in background checks, officials said.
