Lara Trump officially announced her candidacy for co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday.
Her announcement comes days after current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that she will resign on March 8, following the Super Tuesday primaries. Trump is among several loyalists former President Trump has supported to take over key roles at the RNC.
Lara wrote to committee members on Wednesday, saying she is “proud to have the endorsement of my fathe
