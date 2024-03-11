Lara Trump, recently elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said the GOP must use “legal ballot harvesting” to stay competitive against Democrats ahead of November.
“We’ve been playing checkers, and the Democrats have been playing chess,” Trump, daughter-in-law to former President Trump, said in a recent interview with the Washington Examiner. “Unfortunately, we don’t have one day of voting, we don’t have paper ballots, we don’t have voter
