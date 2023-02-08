Participation in the program enables GrowersHouse to provide convenient equipment financing for customers

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has announced that it has added GrowersHouse , a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting , their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program.

“Cannabis equipment can be pretty expensive, and it’s no secret that manufacturers often struggle to make sales if they can’t help their customers smooth out big purchases by offering financing,” said Nate Lipton, CEO and Founder of GrowersHouse. “SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is exactly what we need. The Sweet Leaf Madison team is honest and transparent with every one of their partners, which means a lot in this business, and they’ve dramatically increased the speed of our sales by acting as a crucial source of financing. We are really excited about the opportunities this will open up for us.”

SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a competitive advantage by increasing the velocity of their sales. Through SLMC’s lending platform, vendors are able to provide their customers with a source of financing to make expensive purchases of equipment, which means those clients can spread their capital and manage cash flow across a broader range of business needs. This arrangement is highly advantageous to all parties. SLMC is able to help its vendors by providing them liquidity, vendors win by boosting sales velocity across more of their customer base, and customers win by getting lower costs of capital and access to the equipment they need to grow.

The program is also distinguished by providing quick approval for the majority of qualifying customers and offering opportunities for co-marketing through press releases, joint branding, and coordinated appearances at conferences and trade shows.

“What’s always impressed me about GrowersHouse is that they’ve maintained that ‘small business’ feel even as they’ve scaled up to become one of the biggest cultivation supplier and cannabis consultancies in the industry,” said Ted Harris, Co-Founder and Executive Managing Director of SLMC. “They care about their customers, and they care about getting the job done right. That’s the kind of company we want in the Preferred Vendor Program.”

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

About GrowersHouse

From their humble beginnings providing classes to growers in Tucson, Arizona in 2011, GrowersHouse has become a large, trusted supplier of cannabis equipment. They work with grows large and small to ensure that the entire operation – from mother plant management to harvesting and processing – functions smoothly. For more information, visit GrowersHouse online .