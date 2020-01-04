Large crowds march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of “Death to America”, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.
