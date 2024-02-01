A large majority of illegal crossings at the southern border are now happening in Arizona and California, shifting away from Texas counties.
Sources with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News that over the last week of January, Border Patrol apprehended 32,809 illegal immigrants.
Per CBP sources, 23,576 of them – 71.8% – were in Arizona and California. Notably, the numbers in Texas’ Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, have fallen off a
