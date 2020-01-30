Breaking News
Large Public Utility Awards CloudCommerce Additional Contracts

The Company’s proprietary SWARM solution is delivering measurable results across multiple divisions of the client’s organization

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of data driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has been awarded two new contracts from an existing client. The new contracts from this large public utility demonstrate that the Company’s proprietary SWARM solution is effectively driving measurable ROI across multiple divisions of the client’s organization.

According to Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce’s CEO, “The client’s marketing challenge was to expand its reach into new market areas, increase the number of qualified sales leads and decrease the cost of customer acquisition. This is a tall order and a nearly impossible task. However, we developed the SWARM solution to meet such challenges.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “We are delivering positive and measurable results for our client and they have rewarded us for our success. I am very proud of our team and what they have been able to accomplish. We are off to a great start in 2020 and expect that this will be a banner year for CloudCommerce.”

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
[email protected]

