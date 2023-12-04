Largo Resort Photo Beautiful views at Largo Resort in Key Largo

Key Largo, FL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rentyl Resorts and Largo Resort have entered into a full management agreement, with the goal of expanding its luxurious offerings to travelers in Key Largo, Florida. The resort aims to serve as a reliable choice for destination weddings with its venues, suites and other accommodations.

“Rentyl aims to be a major contributor to the Largo Resort vision,” said Nick Falcone, CEO and Founder of Rentyl Resorts. “We plan to continue to enhance the resort offerings and lead this vacation gem to reach its full potential through first-class service and personalized experiences.”

The new agreement involves Rentyl overseeing maintenance, housekeeping, security, resort services and other day-to-day operations. This will be led by Alissa Sneidman, General Manager at Largo Resorts, whose experience and attention to detail will enhance the quality of the guest experience. Rentyl will also handle sales, marketing and revenue management for Largo.

“Largo Resort is a unique property that lends itself to a one-of-a-kind experience,” says Sneidman, “This lush, tropical paradise accented with beautiful hand-crafted Balinese furniture and beautifully appointed accommodations transforms the guest experience.”

The Largo team also includes Director of Sales Bich Le, who uses her previous experience to provide a proper experience for guests and Megan Griffiths, Event Manager at Largo who is focused on creating a memorable stay for guests with her empathy, diverse skillset and hospitality-driven background.

“Providing exceptional hospitality through unique tactics runs deep in my veins,” Le says. “To be passionate about what I’m selling and providing, it needs to be unique and aligned with my core values and ethics of supporting, not only my team, but the community.”

Largo Resort is a unique and healing sanctuary. From the beautiful, lush plants, to the blue tranquil pool, Largo Resort offers a peaceful and rejuvenating atmosphere that will leave you feeling better than you did before.

The property offers scenic sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico at a private stretch of beach and its infinity pool, as well as the opportunity to explore the Mangrove Islands. With function spaces that accommodate up to 120 guests, the resort is a dependable option for hosting weddings, private celebrations, company retreats and other special occasions!

ABOUT RENTYL RESORTS

Since 2015, Rentyl Resorts has been changing the face of real estate, travel, and tech, creating news ways to manage real estate and take vacations. Rentyl provides hospitality companies, residential developers, real estate investors and well-known brands with turnkey services. Its 360-degree solution for development of short-term rental resorts includes site planning, construction and real estate sales and marketing. Rentyl launched the first branded residential resort in the world, Encore Resort at Reunion. Other brands under the the Rentyl Resorts portfolio include Margaritaville Resort Orlando, The Bear’s Den Resort Orlando, Spectrum Resort Orlando, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Beachwalk. They also have partnerships with Marriott Homes & Villas®, The Walt Disney Travel Company®, and the Jack Nicklaus Companies. For more information, visit RentylResorts.com

