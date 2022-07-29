Breaking News
Larimar Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that preclinical studies evaluating CTI-1601’s effects on gene expression and neurodegeneration will be featured in a poster at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders. The conference will take place August 7 – 12, 2022 at the Rey Don Jaime Grand Hotel in Castelldefels, Spain.

The poster, entitled, “Mitochondrial Protein Frataxin (FXN) promotes Expression of Neuronal Differentiation Markers: Effect of FXN Supplementation in a Model of Leukodystrophy,” will be available for viewing throughout the duration of the conference. The poster’s presenting author is David Bettoun, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715

