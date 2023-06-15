Company Adds Agents Brian Dunleavy and Todd Rittle to Rollout New Concept

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larks Entertainment, the new “a la carte” eatertainment franchise concept, with locations opening soon in Fairview, TX and Nashville, TN, has added franchise professionals Brian Dunleavy and Todd Rittle to its sales team.

Dunleavy and Rittle, who previously owned two of the highest performing Altitude Trampoline Parks in the world, have joined Larks’ founder and CEO Curt Skallerup to rollout the Larks concept in a franchise network model nationwide.

“I have worked with both Brian and Todd as owners, operators, and franchisees with great success when I was Altitude’s CEO, so I know they understand our business model, where dedication to the customer experience and fun first are the basis for growth and success, said Skallerup. “We are all excited about bringing this concept to cities and towns around the country.”

Dunleavy and Rittle, marketing pros with extensive experience in hospitality, entertainment, and corporate sales, will be charged with building the Larks franchise methodology and infrastructure. This includes locating potential owners, presenting the Larks brand, and helping them with real estate, banking, buildout, franchising, and ongoing operational guidance.

About Larks Entertainment

Larks Entertainment (Larks) is the latest venture of seasoned industry veterans setting out to create a new entertainment vertical which will grow through a series of corporate and franchisee facilities. With an emphasis on “eatertainment”, “competitive socializing”, and the “active entertainment” category of the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) sector, Larks will be launching new multi-feature attraction concepts. Within these sectors of the entertainment industry, Larks will be the first to create a conglomerate of concept options that cross multiple age groups (children, teenagers and adults) and at various price points for both our franchise partners and consumers. For more information visit, www.LarksEntertainment.com.

Media Contact:

Larry McAlister

405-850-1811

larry@gocryder.com