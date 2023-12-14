WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larkspur Biosciences, a company pioneering a new wave in cancer therapy that stops immune evasion from where it starts in the tumor, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Sabatos-Peyton, PhD, will participate in the following upcoming biotech events, including two events surrounding the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco:

Boost by BioBreak: Monday, December 18, 2023, virtual event “Navigating the Biotech Frontier: Tales of Triumphs and Trials of Fundraising in Entrepreneurship” at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Click here to register: https://lnkd.in/gm3afDZU BioBreak membership is required to register. Membership and events are free for those who qualify.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders San Francisco CEO: Sunday, January 7, 2024, “External Innovation” panel discussion at 3:20pm PT at the Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA. Click here to register: https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/sfceo

Sunday, January 7, 2024, “External Innovation” panel discussion at 3:20pm PT at the Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA. Click here to register: https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/sfceo Fierce JPM Week: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, “Oncology’s Next Frontier: ADCs, Radiopharma and the Future of Cancer Treatment” panel discussion 3:40-4:30pm PT at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Click for more info: https://www.fiercejpmweek.com

About Larkspur Biosciences

Larkspur Biosciences is pioneering a new wave in cancer therapy that stops immune evasion where it starts: in the tumor. Larkspur’s approach targets cancer-intrinsic factors that tumors use to escape immune detection and control to develop new treatment options for patients who cannot be helped by current therapies. The company is advancing first-in-class programs designed to eliminate tumor “bottlenecks” that drive immune evasion in colorectal cancer (CRC) and beyond. LarkX, the company’s proprietary bioinformatics platform, couples machine learning with tumor genetics to discover immune evasion pathways that originate in the tumor and enrich clinical strategies for potential responders to its therapies across multiple types of cancer. Visit us at www.larkspur.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Adam Silverstein

ScientPR

adam@scientpr.com