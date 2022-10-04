Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Larry Hoff Named to Riverview Board of Directors

Larry Hoff Named to Riverview Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) today announced the appointment of Larry Hoff, State of Washington Representative for Southwest Washington’s 18th Legislative District, to the Board of Directors of Riverview Bank and Riverview Bancorp, Inc.

“Larry is a longtime resident of Southwest Washington and has been committed to the communities that we live and serve in. Larry’s extensive background in the financial services industry will complement the skills represented on the Board of Directors,” said Kevin Lycklama, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Bancorp.

Mr. Hoff has served on the boards of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation, Clark County Department of Community Services and the Longview Noon Rotary. Mr. Hoff holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of North Dakota in Accounting. “I am honored to serve on the Board of a local community bank that has served the area for almost 100 years,” said Hoff. “I am grateful to be a part of an amazing organization that supports its local communities and where decision making is done locally.”

Mr. Hoff brings to Riverview Bank experience in leadership, human relations (he currently is the ranking minority member of the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee) and a career working in the financial industry.

About the Company

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.70 billion on June 30, 2022, it is the parent company of the 99-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest-quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 9 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

Contact:   Kevin Lycklama
    Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.