It’s on to the general election for Larry Hogan after the former two-term Republican governor was quickly declared the winner of the GOP Senate primary in blue-state Maryland.
The Associated Press projected Hogan would win the nomination just over 30 minutes after the polls closed in Maryland at 8 p.m. ET. He now advances to a general election showdown that may decide whether the Republicans win back the Senate majority in November.
The general election winner will succeed
