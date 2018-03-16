Larson Electronics LLC Releases 100W Portable Explosion Proof LED

KEMP, Texas, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a 100-watt explosion proof LED lamp, mounted on a portable non-sparking triangle aluminum base. This portable LED is IEC Ex and ATEX certified, and features cutting-edge AC LEDs with a special heat sink design, making this luminary ideal for use in oil refineries, petrochemical plants, offshore rigs, marinas, docks and other hazardous locations that can benefit from portable illumination.

The EPLX-TFM-100W-RD2-LED-TRC-100 heavy duty Class I Division II, Class II Division I portable LED lamp delivers brilliant and robust performance, producing 10,500 lumens with a color temperature of 5000K, while drawing just 100 watts. The 110 degree flood beam this luminary projects provides operators with very broad, high-intensity coverage perfect for illuminating large outdoor spaces. The AC LEDs eliminate the drivers normally associated with DC LEDs, freeing up space for more connective surface, which accelerates heat dissipation and increases durability, improving the EPLX-TFM-100W-RD2-LED-TRC-100’s performance and efficiency. Maximum thermal efficiency allows this unit to be used in extreme operating temperature ranges found in high heat applications.

Designed to withstand the wear and tear of outdoor use in hazardous environments, this portable LED can survive in sun, wind, rain, snow and sleet, and is IP68 rated, protected against the ingress of dust, dirt and humidity. The construction can also hold up to corrosive elements such as saltwater spray making this unit ideal for marine environments. The triangle style A-frame base this LED is mounted on provides operators with a easily transportable fixture. The lamp itself can be adjusted up to down 90 degrees while mounted for flexible beam positioning. This explosion proof LED operates on 120V AC, 208V AC, 220V AC or 240V AC.

“The EPLX-TFM-100W-RD2-LED-TRC-100 is a great explosion proof LED fixture for outdoor hazardous locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s high output provides exceptional flood illumination, and the convenient carrying handle makes it easy to transport around the worksite.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

