Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150W Waterproof and Explosion Proof Trunnion Mount LED

KEMP, Texas, March 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a 150-watt explosion proof weatherproof LED fixture, that can be surface mounted via a u-bracket trunnion mount. This Class I, Divisions 1 & 2, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II rated LED lamp produces a total of 5,735 lumens and is ideal for use in environments that may have flammable or combustible gases, vapors, dusts, fibers, and flyings, as well as locations with wind, water, snow and ice.

The EPL-HHB-150W-LED-TRN explosion proof marine approved LED light from Larson Electronics is a powerful class rated and marine rated fixture that features one, 150-watt LED lamp producing 5,735 lumens with high chromaticity for excellent color rendering. This durable flood light solution is suitable for extreme temperatures and an excellent replacement for 150-watt metal halides, providing operators with a highly stable, durable and energy efficient light. An internal LED driver monitors and adjusts the voltage levels helping reduce energy dissipation and keeping the running temperature low, thus preventing AC over voltage and short circuiting.

This waterproof and IP66 rated LED fixture is built to handle the demands of industrial applications. The copper free cast aluminum housing is NEMA 3, 4, 4X rated, and the LED lamp is constructed of thermal shock-resistant glass within a cage style guard. This strong combination makes the lamp resistant to corrosion and impact. Operators can mount the unit on flat surfaces, walls or ceilings using a u-bracket trunnion. This explosion proof hazardous area light runs on 120-277V AC 50/60Hz with the option of 347/480V AC 50/60 Hz.

“The EPL-HHB-150W-LED-TRN is a very versatile explosion proof and weatherpoof LED fixture,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “With a solderless board connection, high-strength construction and thermal shock resistant glass, it can function well as a multipurpose floodlight for a wide range of industrial and marine applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

