Breaking News
Home / Top News / Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30’ 8/3 SOOW Weatherproof Extension Power Cord

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30’ 8/3 SOOW Weatherproof Extension Power Cord

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 52 mins ago

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a 30-foot 8/3 SOOW extension power cord equipped with a 30-amp rated L6-30 NEMA male plug and female connector. This extension cord is designed for heavy duty outdoor applications, allowing operators to extend power to equipment for maintenance, power generator operation, construction equipment and other temporary applications where weatherproof outlets are not readily available.

The EXC-30-8.3-30A-L6.30-WP is a rugged weatherproof extension cord constructed of 8/3 SOOW cable terminated in a male NEMA L6-30P cord cap and NEMA L6-30C female connector. This 30-foot 250V SOOW extension cord is flexible and weatherproof. This industrial extension cord is popular for use in remote outdoor locations to connect generators, stage equipment, UPS battery backups and other industrial equipment.

“This SOOW extension cord is ideal for operators who need weatherproofed power for their equipment in remote locations where regular weatherproof outlets are unavailable,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cord is suitable for use indoors and outdoors for construction sites, plant turnarounds, exhibits, stage equipment and shipyard applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07495b0b-b197-4910-9465-a12a4a8f15d4

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.