Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED Light/Horn Warning System with Gas Sensor

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

KEMP, Texas, March 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof signal LED light warning system equipped with an audible horn and toxic gas sensor. This cutting-edge warning system is designed for environments where flammable gas and dust are present or may exist.

The EPL-TL-1X10W-C-PA-AT-GSPB is an explosion proof signal light system complete with one explosion proof LED strobing lamp, an audible explosion proof horn and an electrochemical toxic gas transmitter/sensor. The 10-watt LED stack light emits 1,050 lumens and comes in red, green, amber, blue, white or purple, operating on standard 120/240V AC for easy connection to common connections. The audible explosion proof horn is attached to the far end of the assembly and provides operators with 8 tones to choose from via user settings, including DIP switch-selectable time delays. These tones can reach 110dBA, an output loud enough to be heard over industrial operations. The integrated toxic gas sensor detects hydrocarbons for propane and butane, and features three programmable internal alarms with an LCD display for easy operation. This sensor makes it simple for operators to keep a close eye on gas levels in flammable environments to significantly reduce to possibility of explosions.

The entire EPL-TL-1X10W-C-PA-AT-GSPB assembly is constructed of aluminum with a gray powder coat finish for additional durability and aesthetics. The housing can withstand up to 1490 pounds of PSI hydrostatic pressure and the signal light can operate in any weather condition and is rated for Class I, Division I and Class II Division I areas. This LED light warning system is equipped with a ¾” NPT access hub for wiring connections, which are protected by an explosion proof NEMA 4X rated junction box. Operators can easily mount this predrilled fixture to walls and other flat surfaces.

“Combining a signal light, horn and gas sensor into a system takes care of multiple explosive environment needs with one fell swoop,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This multi-functional warning system gives operators flexibility to configure each component the way they want to, allowing them to make it their own.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
