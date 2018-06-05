Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED Paint Spray Booth Light

KEMP, Texas, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof LED paint spray booth light fixture that provides operators in hazardous environments powerful, energy efficient illumination. This four-foot single-lamp fixture is rated for Class I Division 1 & 2 and Class II Division 1 & 2 areas, and holds paint spray booth, ATEX and IECEx certifications, making it ideal for paint booths, oil rigs, offshore applications, petrochemical, manufacturing, chemical storage and more.

The EPL-48-1L-LED-D explosion proof LED fixture provides 2,875 lumens of high quality light drawing just 23 watts. This single-lamp explosion proof LED linear fixture is lighter in weight, has a slimmer profile, and produces more light than traditional explosion proof fluorescent fixtures. The four-foot-long LED tube design bulbs included with this unit are rated at 50,000 hours of service life, which is over twice as long as standard T8 bulbs. This LED produces a 150º degree beam spread and has a standard 5600K cool white color temperature to produce colors and details more accurately than traditional luminaries. The LEDS in this unit are second generation LED technology, giving operators the high efficiency and low power consumption.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof LED is compact and built with copper-free cast aluminum including cast aluminum end caps and reflectors, with hardened borosilicate glass tubes. The fixture is Marine approved and NEMA 4X and IP67 rated, making it dust-proof and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, as well as resistant to vibration and impacts.

The EPL-48-1L-LED-D is offered with suspension pendant mounting or surface mounting options. This light is universal voltage and can operate on any voltage from 120V to 277V AC 50/60Hz without modifications. There is no ballast in this unit and the included LED lamps have a 50,000+ hour service life, both of which result in extreme efficiency and greatly reduced maintenance costs.

“The EPL-48-1L-LED-D provides reliable, durable and safe power via our special T-Series LED bulbs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These LED tubes use electronic silicon control dimming, and we’ve tested them with all Lutron and Leviton models to ensure full capability.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3be80225-78c6-45cc-b29d-c45c444fdafe