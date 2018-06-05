Breaking News
Home / Top News / Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED Paint Spray Booth Light

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED Paint Spray Booth Light

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

KEMP, Texas, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof LED paint spray booth light fixture that provides operators in hazardous environments powerful, energy efficient illumination. This four-foot single-lamp fixture is rated for Class I Division 1 & 2 and Class II Division 1 & 2 areas, and holds paint spray booth, ATEX and IECEx certifications, making it ideal for paint booths, oil rigs, offshore applications, petrochemical, manufacturing, chemical storage and more.

The EPL-48-1L-LED-D explosion proof LED fixture provides 2,875 lumens of high quality light drawing just 23 watts. This single-lamp explosion proof LED linear fixture is lighter in weight, has a slimmer profile, and produces more light than traditional explosion proof fluorescent fixtures. The four-foot-long LED tube design bulbs included with this unit are rated at 50,000 hours of service life, which is over twice as long as standard T8 bulbs. This LED produces a 150º degree beam spread and has a standard 5600K cool white color temperature to produce colors and details more accurately than traditional luminaries. The LEDS in this unit are second generation LED technology, giving operators the high efficiency and low power consumption.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof LED is compact and built with copper-free cast aluminum including cast aluminum end caps and reflectors, with hardened borosilicate glass tubes. The fixture is Marine approved and NEMA 4X and IP67 rated, making it dust-proof and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, as well as resistant to vibration and impacts.

The EPL-48-1L-LED-D is offered with suspension pendant mounting or surface mounting options. This light is universal voltage and can operate on any voltage from 120V to 277V AC 50/60Hz without modifications. There is no ballast in this unit and the included LED lamps have a 50,000+ hour service life, both of which result in extreme efficiency and greatly reduced maintenance costs.

“The EPL-48-1L-LED-D provides reliable, durable and safe power via our special T-Series LED bulbs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These LED tubes use electronic silicon control dimming, and we’ve tested them with all Lutron and Leviton models to ensure full capability.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3be80225-78c6-45cc-b29d-c45c444fdafe

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.