Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Marine and Paint Booth Approved Fluorescent

KEMP, Texas, June 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof fluorescent paint spray booth and marine approved light fixture that provides operators in hazardous environments powerful, energy efficient illumination. This four-foot long, two-lamp fixture UL listed Class 1 Division 1 and Class 2 Division 1 & 2, and holds paint spray booth, ATEX and IECEx, and UL 595, 844 and 1598 certifications making it ideal for paint booths, oil rigs, offshore applications, petrochemical, manufacturing, chemical storage and more.

The EPL-48-2L-INTL-34WT8 explosion proof fluorescent fixture provides 5,900 lumens of high quality light from T8 lamps drawing just 68 watts. This two-lamp explosion proof fluorescent fixture produces a 150º degree beam spread and has a standard 4100K color temperature.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof fluorescent heat and impact resistant Pyrex tubes and the fixture is constructed of copper free aluminum alloy. The fixture NEMA 4X and IP67 rated, making it dust-proof and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, as well as resistant to vibration and impacts. The EPL-48-2L-INTL-34WT8 is offered with suspension pendant mounting or surface mounting options. This light is universal voltage and can operate on any voltage from 120V to 277V AC 50/60Hz without modifications.

“This explosion proof fluorescent provides reliable, durable and safe power to wet and rugged locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit is well equipped to handle harsh marine environments, paint spray booths, and any other location where flammable vapors might exist.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

