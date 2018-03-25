Breaking News
Home / Top News / Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Threaded Enclosure for Flammable Work Sites

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Threaded Enclosure for Flammable Work Sites

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

KEMP, Texas, March 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release an explosion proof threaded enclosure, which supplies operators with housing for compact equipment in flammable work sites. This ATEX-rated four-hub accessory has a blank cover and is compatible with surface mount configurations.

The Larson Electronics EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 explosion proof threaded enclosure provides operators a safe and secure location to house equipment in hazardous and flammable environments such as, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities, grain storage centers and more. This enclosure is ATEX-rated, as well as Class I, Division 1 and 2, Zones 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2, and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2. The unit minimizes any possibilities of electrical wiring and equipment becoming a source of ignition in flammable locations, where the wiring and equipment must be located within the hazardous area.

The EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 is constructed of strong copper-free aluminum with an electrostatically applied power epoxy/polyester, and can withstand temperatures of -20°C to +60°C. This unit includes a blank over and 180 cubic inches of volume, ideal for compact equipment. This explosion proof enclosure is compatible with surface mount configurations and offers operators two hub sizes for access to the enclosure; two M25 hubs and two M32 hubs.

“The EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 is ideal for operators  who must house wiring and electrical equipment within a hazardous environment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The ATEX enclosure prevents the equipment from catching fire in flammable sites, which would cause much larger problems.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5014b33b-132f-415c-9e6b-bda809d868f9

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.