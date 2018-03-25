Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Threaded Enclosure for Flammable Work Sites

KEMP, Texas, March 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release an explosion proof threaded enclosure, which supplies operators with housing for compact equipment in flammable work sites. This ATEX-rated four-hub accessory has a blank cover and is compatible with surface mount configurations.

The Larson Electronics EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 explosion proof threaded enclosure provides operators a safe and secure location to house equipment in hazardous and flammable environments such as, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities, grain storage centers and more. This enclosure is ATEX-rated, as well as Class I, Division 1 and 2, Zones 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2, and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2. The unit minimizes any possibilities of electrical wiring and equipment becoming a source of ignition in flammable locations, where the wiring and equipment must be located within the hazardous area.

The EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 is constructed of strong copper-free aluminum with an electrostatically applied power epoxy/polyester, and can withstand temperatures of -20°C to +60°C. This unit includes a blank over and 180 cubic inches of volume, ideal for compact equipment. This explosion proof enclosure is compatible with surface mount configurations and offers operators two hub sizes for access to the enclosure; two M25 hubs and two M32 hubs.

“The EPL-AEC-B2-2XM25-2XM32 is ideal for operators who must house wiring and electrical equipment within a hazardous environment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The ATEX enclosure prevents the equipment from catching fire in flammable sites, which would cause much larger problems.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5014b33b-132f-415c-9e6b-bda809d868f9