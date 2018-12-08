Breaking News
Home / Top News / Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, a leading industrial lighting company, has announced the release of a new hazardous location solar powered panel system with batteries that is rated for use in Class I Division 2 hazardous locations, where off the grid power is required or desired for continuing operations in remote or temporary environments. This solar powered control system features four, 190-watt solar panels and four 12V 250aH 8D batteries.

The HAL-SPSM-.75KW-12V-1000AH from Larson Electronics is a solar panel unit designed specifically for Class I Division 2 hazardous. This four solar panel unit includes four 12V 250aH 8D batteries, which provide reliable power for connected equipment. Runtime for this system is 72 hours maximum (no sun is present) when powering one 190-watt 12V electrical device.

A heavy-duty powder coated aluminum enclosure that is corrosion resistant protects the valve regulated lead acid batteries and controls, and features pad-lockable hasps for defense against tampering. This unit is also included with circuit breakers offering short circuit protection.

The solar panels are mounted via a skid mount fame for flat surfaces, and the battery enclosure can be mounted on poles or on the floor with rear-access U-bolts. This solar panel system is ideal for refineries, gas and processing plants, chemical manufacturing, oil drilling rigs and more.

“Solar charge control stations are extremely ideal for remote locations that need to manage off-the-grid power,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This sustainable system offers up to 3 full days of power and is built to withstand harsh outdoor environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1979eec7-d8b4-4ed2-b185-02b47bfadf1a

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.