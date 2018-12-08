Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, a leading industrial lighting company, has announced the release of a new hazardous location solar powered panel system with batteries that is rated for use in Class I Division 2 hazardous locations, where off the grid power is required or desired for continuing operations in remote or temporary environments. This solar powered control system features four, 190-watt solar panels and four 12V 250aH 8D batteries.

The HAL-SPSM-.75KW-12V-1000AH from Larson Electronics is a solar panel unit designed specifically for Class I Division 2 hazardous. This four solar panel unit includes four 12V 250aH 8D batteries, which provide reliable power for connected equipment. Runtime for this system is 72 hours maximum (no sun is present) when powering one 190-watt 12V electrical device.

A heavy-duty powder coated aluminum enclosure that is corrosion resistant protects the valve regulated lead acid batteries and controls, and features pad-lockable hasps for defense against tampering. This unit is also included with circuit breakers offering short circuit protection.

The solar panels are mounted via a skid mount fame for flat surfaces, and the battery enclosure can be mounted on poles or on the floor with rear-access U-bolts. This solar panel system is ideal for refineries, gas and processing plants, chemical manufacturing, oil drilling rigs and more.

“Solar charge control stations are extremely ideal for remote locations that need to manage off-the-grid power,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This sustainable system offers up to 3 full days of power and is built to withstand harsh outdoor environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

