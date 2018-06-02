Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Kit for CAT Challenger 75E Tractors

KEMP, Texas, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED cab light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing lights on CAT Challenger 75E Tractors. This LED light kit consists of ten LED work lights – four spot configured lights and six flood configured lights. This light package provides operators with 21,000 lumens of light and a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting system upgrade.

The LLP-CAT-TR-C75E LED light package comes with a total of ten LED lights – two lights in a spot configuration to replace top cab lights, two lights in a spot configuration to replace front fender lights, and six remaining lights in a flood configuration to replace front fender and back top cab flood lights. Each LED lamp produces 2,100 lumens, for a total of 21,000 lumens of brilliant, intense LED illumination. Drawing just 300 watts, this lighting package is highly efficient and effective.

This lighting package operates on 9-64V DC input and an electric current of 2.8 amps (per lamp). Each LED lamp in this light kit is IP67 waterproof with an air breather design, sealed against the potential intrusion of dust and dirt, which is highly likely to be found at worksites these lights will be used. Built with aluminum housing and polycarbonate lenses to protect the LEDS, these lights can survive rugged outdoor use and demanding use. Each lamp is mounted via a trunnion u-bracket mount making vertical adjustments easy.

“The LLP-CAT-TR-C75E is an ideal replacement kit for traditional tractor lights that aren’t bright enough and waste too much energy,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These CREE LED lights are excellent energy-efficient upgrades, and are designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights is very simple.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

