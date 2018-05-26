Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Kit for M2 Gleaner Combines

KEMP, Texas, May 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a combine light package that directly replaces and upgrades existing lights on M2Gleaner Combine. This LED light kit consists of four LED driving lights, which each produce 1,800 lumens with low voltage and amp draw. This combine package is a powerful tractor lighting solution for wide area flood illumination.

The LLP-GLNR-CB-M2 combine light package comes with a total of four LEDWL-PAR36 LED driving lights from Larson Electronics. These LEDs each produce 1,800 lumens and consist of six, 3-watt LEDs. Cooling ribs located behind the lamps help regulate heat and keep the operating temperature low.

This lighting package operates on 10-30V DC, including common 12V C and 24V DC. Each LED lamp in this light kit is IP67 waterproof and shockproof, sealed against the potential intrusion of dust and dirt, which is highly likely to be found at worksites these lights will be used. Built with aluminum housing and polycarbonate lenses to protect the LEDS, the LLP-GLNR-CB-M2 can survive rugged outdoor use and demanding use.

“This combine light package is an ideal replacement kit for traditional tractor lights that aren’t bright enough and waste too much energy,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The PAR36 LED lights are excellent energy-efficient upgrades, and are designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights is very simple.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: [email protected]

