Larson Electronics LLC Releases Magnetic Mount LED Light Bar for Marine Environments

KEMP, Texas, March 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a magnetic mount LED light bar for use in marine environments, and industrial or manufacturing applications. This 72 watt LED produces 4,320 lumens of red light on 9 to 32 volts, providing operators with high light output and versatile mounting and power options.

The Larson Electronics LEDLB-24-REDIR is an adjustable magnetic mount LED light bar, ideal for use as machine vision system lighting, heavy equipment illumination, blasting lighting, or in mining operations. Twenty-four Edison Edixeon® Emitters containing CREE EZBright® three watt LEDs are arranged in rows and paired with high purity 10 degree optics, producing a tight spot beam with little to no light spillage. For mounting, dual 100 pound magnets then allow the fixture to be placed on any flat metal surface. Additionally, the lamp is positioned on a trunnion mount that can be adjusted up to 270 degrees vertically with the simple loosening and tightening of 2 thumb bolts. This mounting system makes this unit ideal for vehicle and equipment lighting applications where the unit can simply be attached or removed as needed.

The LEDLB-24-REDIR is extremely durable. IP68 rated, waterproof up to 3 meters and sealed against the ingress of dust and dirt, this LED fixture can survive in harsh conditions and continue to perform at optimal level. The body of this LED is constructed of extruded aluminum with a rubber isolated mount and unbreakable polycarbonate lens, which provides durability against vibrations, impacts, waves, hard rains, sand and high winds. This LED light bar is able to monitor and adjust input current and can operate on current ranging from 9 to 32VDC without any modifications necessary; This multi-voltage capability allows operators to use this LED in stand alone applications where power systems may not operate with 12 volts.

“The LEDLB-24-REDIR is a very versatile waterproof LED light bar,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The 200 pound magnetic grip makes it easy to securely mount the light bar on any flat metallic surface, indoors and out. With a heavy aluminum housing and IP68 rating, it’s a great option for machine vision, washdowns and other wet locations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

