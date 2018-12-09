Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has added a new flameproof fluorescent fixture designed for illumination in hazardous locations under ATEX/IECEx Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22. This 2-foot, two-lamp fixture draws just 36 watts, operates on 220V 50Hz and is ideal for oil refineries, petrochemical plants, offshore rigs, warehouses, garages, commercial buildings, fuel transfer terminals and more.

The ATEX-HALP-24-2L-T8-2X18W-R1-220V is a heavy-duty fluorescent flameproof fixture ATEX/IECEx Zone 1, 2, Zone 21 and Zone 22 rated, for hazardous locations and harsh conditions. The lamp is built with non-sparking materials reducing the risk of potential ignition in an explosive environment. This unit’s full-plastic housing is constructed of glass fiber-reinforced polyester resin offering IP66 protection. Equipped with a T4 temperature rating, the outdoor fixture can be used in locations with ambient temperatures ranging between -25°C to +40°C.

L1, N and two PE terminals are featured on this unit for electrical connections. One, 1.5” (M25) hub is located on the side of the fixture for cable feed-through. Additionally, two, 1/5” (M25 molded plastic/polyamide stopping plugs are included and a central locking system which protects the internal components from tampering.

This explosion proof, ATEX rated fluorescent operates on 220V AC and has a 2-pin G13 lamp base. The light does not include mounting equipment, but is compatible with ceiling, pendant, chain hanging, angle bracket, pole clamp oil derrick and pole top mounting. These accessories can be purchased separately.

“This fixture in particular has ATEX and IECEx ratings which makes it compatible and ideal for hazardous environments in need of powerful, flameproof lighting,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “ATEX and IECEx both have a quality assurance system, mainly based on ISO 9001, so this fixture has been tested tried and true.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

