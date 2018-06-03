Breaking News
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount with Weatherproof Seal for 2016+ Nissan Titan XD

KEMP, Texas, June 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate with a weatherproof seal for use with magnetic base lighting fixtures up to 20 pounds. This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and is compatible with 2016+ Nissan Titan XD trucks, offering fleet and utility vehicle operators a convenient mounting location for security, property management, construction and farming operations.

The MMP-NT-XD-2016 from Larson Electronics is a no drill magnetic steel mounting plate designed for 2016+ Nissan Titan XD trucks. The mount works for any light with a magnetic mounting base up to 20 pounds, including spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights, beacons, warning lights, signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting lights, fishing lights, off-roading lights and more. This mount requires absolutely no drilling, so vehicles are left damage-free.

Constructed of durable power-coated aluminum and steel, this magnetic mounting plate is rugged and built to last in harsh outdoor conditions. Installation is dry and secure with the help of a weatherproof seal that protects the body of the vehicle against scratches. This mount also features windload appropriate for highway speeds. The magnetic mounting plate is installed via the third brake light on the back of the vehicle.

“The MMP-NT-XD-2016 magnetic no-drill mounting plate installs and is removed with no damage to the vehicle,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This mount works with any magnetic mount light, so it’s very versatile for construction, emergency and other utility vehicles.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
