Larson Electronics LLC Releases Portable 5-Stage Surveillance Tower with IP Camera for Rent

KEMP, Texas, March 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, is now offering their portable 5-stage telescoping tower with integrated IP camera for rent that provides a safe and effective way to monitor secure locations from an elevated position. This security tower system features a telescoping boom that reaches 30 feet, a full-HD security camera and a blue LED strobe lamp to deter unauthorized personnel.

The RNT-LM-30-8.75-5S-1XPTZ.20X-CL1B.B-250AH-TLR10 portable surveillance system for outdoor and remote locations. This system features a 1080p full-HD high resolution IP security camera, providing operators with precise 20x optical oom, integrated long-range IR LEDs, day/night capability, and MP4 formatting with H.264 and MJPEG video compression. This security assembly comes with a 1TB, 8-channel network video recorder. Installation only takes minutes via plug-and-play, which automatically detects, displays and configures system components. With multiple recording modes (Schedule, Continuous, Motion Detection and Event), users could capture hours of footage with ease.

The blue LED strobe light is Class I rated and produces 360 degrees of brilliant high-quality light, acting as a deterrent. This high powered, compact beacon has 30 flash patterns with 4 simulated rotating patterns, all which can be changed with a toggle switch in the control box. The beacon is waterproof with a fully potted circuit board, unbreakable polycarbonate lens, and powder coatt die-cast base. The 5-stage telescoping boom can be raised from 13.5 feet to 30 feet, via a 1,000 pound rated hand winch, to deploy the monitoring system effectively and safely. The mast can be positioned in one of four positions and features a proprietary mast guidance system for increases stability during high winds. The entire assembly is mounted on a 10 foot trailer with a rugged and waterproof job box securely safely to it.

“Being able to rent the RNT-LM-30-8.75-5S-1XPTZ.20X-CL1B.B-250AH-TLR10 is a steal,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s the complete package for temporary security operations, and renting reduces upfront costs associated with purchasing, storage and maintenance.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

